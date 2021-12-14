Trellis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.75. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

