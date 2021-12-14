Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Gap Down to $35.45

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $31.65. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 5,036 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 545,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.