Tribe One Day Volume Reaches $17.08 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Tribe has a total market cap of $433.21 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006658 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

