TrueDeck Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $138,091.23 and $29,762.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00198337 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.