Truist Securiti Comments on Centene Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNC. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NYSE:CNC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

