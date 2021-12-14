Trust Co. of Vermont Has $66.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.72.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

