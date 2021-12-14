Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

