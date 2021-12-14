Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New $295,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.10.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $430.04 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

