Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

