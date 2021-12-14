Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 175 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.