TrustVerse Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.59 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006791 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars.

