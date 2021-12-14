TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,047.67 Billion (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 429,976,492.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $61,047.67 billion and approximately $1.55 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94,427.95 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 425,088,041% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 12,534,397,643.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9,196,949,726.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12,554,911,327.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18,086,073,345.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21,948,897,538.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14,963,279,000.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded up 20,512,736,220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18,876,019,741.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23,419,240,519.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.