Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.