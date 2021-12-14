Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.