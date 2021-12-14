Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turing Company Profile

