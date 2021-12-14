Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.22. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

TYRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

