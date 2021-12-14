Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock might derail in the near term. The company, operating in highly-competitive food industry, has been grappling with incremental expenses associated with the pandemic. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Tyson Foods incurred nearly $65 million as direct incremental expenses related to the pandemic, which put pressure on results to an extent. The company is also facing labor-related challenges, which are impacting its volumes as well as its ability to achieve optimal mix across processing footprint. In addition, the company has been witnessing escalated inflation across the business, mainly in wages, grain cost and freight among others. Nevertheless, continued growth in the retail business along with rebound in foodservice business is a breather.”

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.