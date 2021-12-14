U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 424,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,007. The firm has a market cap of $255.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.