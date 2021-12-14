UBS Group Reiterates $210.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $466.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

