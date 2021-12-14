UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 39072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.