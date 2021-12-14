UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $361,923.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $536,638.64 and approximately $361,923.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00200055 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars.

