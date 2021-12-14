Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 196,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,841. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

