UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Cynthia Croatti Sells 588 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.86. 64,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

