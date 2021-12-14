Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. 45,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

