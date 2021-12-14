United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 173,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

