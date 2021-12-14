United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 34 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $938.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

