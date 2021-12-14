United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 494,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 187,443 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

