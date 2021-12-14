United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $338.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.27 and a 200 day moving average of $342.20. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

