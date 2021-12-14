United Capital Management of KS Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $328.70 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.83 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

