United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $6.45 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.2% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.