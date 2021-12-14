United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.77 ($49.18).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.15 ($38.37) on Friday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.