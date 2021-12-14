United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.39 ($48.75).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.15 ($38.37) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.38. United Internet has a 52 week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

