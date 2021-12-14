United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 5.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $295,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,376. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.