Uniti Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uniti Group stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

