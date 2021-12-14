Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $323,264.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $323,264.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

