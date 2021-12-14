Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Logistics worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULH stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $476.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

