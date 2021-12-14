Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.