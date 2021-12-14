UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USER. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

