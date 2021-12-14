Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

