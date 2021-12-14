VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

