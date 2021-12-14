Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,151. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38.

