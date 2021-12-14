Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bank of America Corp DE’s 8th Largest Position

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $11,140,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $316.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

