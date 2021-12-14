Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

