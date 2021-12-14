Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Raised by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $143.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

