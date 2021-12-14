Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,108. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

