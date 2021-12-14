Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

