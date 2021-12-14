Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

