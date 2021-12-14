Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $211,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,797. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.58 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

