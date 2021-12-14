Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,389 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

