Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $34.30 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

