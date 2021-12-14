Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $36,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,944,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after buying an additional 249,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

